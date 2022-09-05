Two Manchester residents killed in Bedford motorcycle crash Staff Report Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email This image taken from video shows a car involved in a crash in Bedford on Saturday. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two Manchester residents were killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on South River Road in Bedford.Bedford police received a report of a motorcycle crash about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.When they arrived at the scene near Commerce Park North, they found three injured individuals and a car and a motorcycle with damage, the news release stated.The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Kevin R. Hall, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Heather M. Martel, 31, was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The car's driver was also taken to a hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.No additional information was available Monday afternoon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nine houses of worship across NH receive federal security funding Four dead in Rollinsford crash Sunday night; three dead from South Berwick, Maine +4 Kensington man dies in Portsmouth crash Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé Two Manchester residents killed in Bedford motorcycle crash Police hunt two men after Canada knife rampage kills 10 +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Canaan woman, 26, dies in single vehicle crash in Dorchester Victim identified in stabbing death near Nutt's Pond, arrest made Police: Two cars crash after racing each other in Hudson Manchester firefighters battle blaze at same home where one of their own died 22 years ago Woman killed in Peterborough crash Propane 'vapor cloud' caused March explosion at school bus facility Fire destroys Brookline home Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé Manchester child dies in Route 16 crash; parents and brother badly hurt Request News Coverage