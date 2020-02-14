DIXVILLE — Two men were seriously hurt in a Friday afternoon snowmobile crash.
Gary Muise, 52, of Peabody, Mass. and Jared Bielunis, 37, of Hatfield, Mass. were driving snowmobiles in opposite directions on Trail 134 on Friday afternoon.
Both were driving near the center of the trail, according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game news release, and the two collided head-on.
Another snowmobiler saw the crash, and called 911.
Rescuers from the 45th Parallel EMS and Colebrook Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene of the crash.
Muise was taken by utility vehicle to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter waiting at Four Mile Brook Road. The helicopter took him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover.
Colebrook Fire and Rescue used a rescue sled to tow Bielunis behind an all-terrain vehicle to an ambulance waiting at the Coleman Cottage parking area off Diamond Pond Road in Stewartstown.
The ambulance took Bielunis to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, but he was then taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock by helicopter.
Conservation officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department investigated the collision. In a news release, conservation officers said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, and that both Muise and Bielunis were wearing the appropriate safety gear. Conservation officers are still investigating the crash.