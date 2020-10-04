Conservation officers say two Massachusetts youths ages 12 and 14 were injured in separate ATV and UTV crashes over the weekend.
According to conservation officers, a 14-year-old ATV driver was seriously injured after missing a turn and rolling the machine down a steep bank.
The driver, from Charlton, Mass., was riding with a group of people on Saturday in Woodstock, according to a Fish and Game news release. The youth was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.
The teen was wearing a helmet, officials said. Operator inexperience was the cause of the rollover, conservation officers said.
On Sunday, officials said, a 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts sustained serious injuries when the rented Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) that she was riding in rolled over.
A round 1:20 p.m., personnel from the Gorham Fire Department were notified that a
young patient was in need of assistance at the intersection of the Presidential Rail Trail and Smitty’s Trail.
Responders found the girl, provided first aid, and transported her to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of a significant hand injury.
According to conservation officers the girl was a passenger in the UTV, which was operated by a family member. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.