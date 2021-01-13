Two men climbing the Tuckerman Ravine Trail at Mount Washington over the weekend fell 500 feet and survived, staff at the Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported Wednesday.
Officials said rescue crews responded around noon Saturday to the Tuckerman Ravine area after multiple people witnessed the two men fall.
Both men, in their 20s, hit exposed boulders and ice bulges as they tumbled down, officials said. Staff at the Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported the snowpack at the mountain is not as deep as usual at this time of year, likely due to a Christmas storm featuring heavy rainfall.
"January has provided less than 6 (inches) of new snow so far. As such, exposed hazards abound and present a minefield of challenges and consequences," staff wrote in a MWAC news release.
One of the men landed on a ledge above an ice cliff, while his companion continued falling and was described as being “airborne” until landing on his back in the snow underneath the ice cliff, MWAC officials said.
“One patient reported reaching a point where his microspikes provided insufficient traction. He said he fell forward like a starfish, slid over an ice bulge, and continued falling. His partner saw this happen, lost his footing, and subsequently fell as well,” officials wrote in a MWAC news release.
Both men were reportedly conscious when crews reached them, though one potentially had an “altered level of consciousness,” officials said. The man who landed on the ice cliff reportedly walked down with a bystander around 12:30 p.m., while the other man was rescued after 1 p.m. and able to walk to the U.S. Forest Service cabin at Hermit Lake.
“Ultimately, these individuals were incredibly lucky,” said MWAC officials in a release. “Despite numerous bumps and bruises, neither experienced significant trauma. Despite inadequate gear for conditions in the ravine, multiple bystanders were willing to provide equipment, support, and reassurance, and to seek qualified help to extricate patients from steep terrain.”
Officials urged anyone seeking to ascend any Mount Washington trails to seek relevant information about avalanche danger and weather and to pack sufficient safety gear.