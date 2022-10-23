Keene plane crash

According to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire.

The two men killed when the small plane they were in crashed into an apartment building in Keene on Friday were both pilot rated, an official with the National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration had previously said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene just before 7 p.m. Friday. City officials said no one was injured in the building hit by the plane.