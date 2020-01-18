CONCORD — Two maintenance workers at St. Paul’s School managed to escape injury after their utility vehicle went through the ice on a school pond Friday afternoon.
Guy Newbery, Concord’s interim fire chief, said rescuers responded to a report of a vehicle through the ice on Library Pond around 1:30 p.m.
The men had been using a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to plow the pond, which is used for recreational skating, Newbery said, when it broke through the ice.
The vehicle was not completely submerged and the men were able to get out through a window and onto the roof.
Other school employees had helped the men get off the ice by the time fire department personnel arrived. “Thankfully, they were fairly close,” Newbery said.
The two men were soaked from the waist down, but they were evaluated at the scene and hustled off to get warm, he said.
Firefighters helped St. Paul’s employees attach a chain to the vehicle and remove it from the pond. Newbery said he notified the state Department of Environmental Services about the incident but there was no fuel spill and no environmental hazard.
Water bodies this year continue to pose a danger, even after the frigid temperatures of the past few days, the chief warned. “The ice is unreliable,” he said. “You have to use a lot of caution.”
Last week, the state Fish and Game Department advised outdoor enthusiasts to exercise caution when enjoying winter activities, after this season’s fluctuating temperatures. “Caution is in order for those going out onto any ice, especially following this week’s record-setting warmth,” said Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan.
“With erratic temperatures, some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be,” Jordan said. “We are urging people to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen water body.”