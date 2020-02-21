SEABROOK — A head-on crash Friday left two men with serious injuries.
State police say Robert Snow, 58, of Seabrook was driving north around 2:45 p.m. Friday, when he crossed the center line of Route 107.
Snow’s Ford Focus collided head-on with a Buick Lacrosse driven by Benjamin Lavigne, 39, of Newmarket.
Snow and Lavigne both sustained serious injuries, state police said in a news release, and were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by Seabrook Fire/EMS.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis Unit is investigating the crash along with Seabrook police.
Route 107 near Weare Road was closed until about 7 p.m. Friday.
Police said in a news release that it is not yet clear why Snow crossed the center line, and the crash is still under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call Trooper Andrew Wilensky at 603-223-8715 or email him at Andrew.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.