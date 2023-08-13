Two Milford residents seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Vermont By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two Milford residents were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer in Vermont, state police said in a release.Vermont State Police report the accident happened on Route 9 in Marlboro near the intersection with Staver Road at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 6.According to Vermont State Police, Frank Demambro, 52, of Milford, was operating a 1986 Kawasaki ZG1200 motorcycle with Loriann Demambro, 54, also of Milford, riding as a passenger.Vermont State Police said the pair were traveling east on Vermont Route 9 toward Brattleboro when they hit a deer crossing the road, causing both to be thrown from the motorcycle.Both were treated at the scene by first responders, then flown by DHART medflight to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for additional treatment of serious injuries.The deer died of injuries sustained in the accident.Vermont Route 9 was shut down for about one hour, officials said.The front end of the Kawasaki was heavily damaged in the crash, state police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hit-and-run boat crash in Wolfeboro under investigation +2 Two Milford residents seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Vermont Pennsylvania hiker, 21, collapses on Mt. Madison and dies, despite heroic rescue attempts Maui wildfires deadliest in a century as death toll hits 93 +3 Maui wildfire death toll hits 80 as questions raised over warnings Man whose body was found in Hampton River identified Load more {{title}} Most Popular Teen dies Sunday after two jet skis collide on Crescent Lake One person confirmed dead in head-on collision in Nashua Pennsylvania hiker, 21, collapses on Mt. Madison and dies, despite heroic rescue attempts New Hampshire nurse, daughter safely released from kidnapping in Haiti AmeriGas issues recall in NH, Mass., of propane grill tanks Local man, 28, dies in UTV crash in Newington Hollis man, 70, seriously injured hiking Mount Cube Winnebago goes up in flames in Exeter Injured hiker taken off Mount Madison via helicopter Tamworth woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Lincoln Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage