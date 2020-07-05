WATERFORD, Vt. -- Two New Hampshire residents were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Waterbury, Vt., police said.
According to Vermont State Police Victor Kasica, 58, of Thornton, riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTRI motorcycle heading south on Route 18 around 5:23 p.m. when he failed to take a left-hand curve.
The motorcycle hit a guardrail and crashed near the intersection of Lower Waterford Road, police said in a news release.
Kasica and his passenger, identified as Deanna Murphy, 49, also of Thornton, died at the scene.
The motorcycle was totaled as a result of the crash. Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.