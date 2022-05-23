A helicopter crashed and ended up on its side at Nashua Airport Monday morning after being seen flying at a “very low altitude,” according to fire officials. The two occupants got out of the aircraft before Engine 5 arrived first to the scene, both with minor injuries.
One of the occupants was brought to a local hospital. The other was treated at the scene, according to the release.
One of the occupants was brought to a local hospital. The other was treated at the scene, according to the release.
“While medical treatment was under way, other Nashua Fire Rescue personnel examined the scene for hazards,” the release reads. “The helicopter was found to be leaking fluids which were quickly controlled. No other hazards were found.”
The crash scene was under control in less than 30 minutes.
The extent of the full damage is unknown, but damage to the helicopter's tail section, cabin glass and main rotor “were obvious,” the release reads.
“Early accounts from personnel on scene are that the helicopter was at a very low altitude when the crash occurred,” the release reads.
The cause of the crash is unknown and the Nashua Police Department along with state and federal aviation officials are investigating the incident.