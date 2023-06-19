East Kingston fiery crash

Two off-duty firefighters from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are being praised for tier efforts after pulling a woman from a burning car before it exploded following a crash in East Kingston on Saturday, officials said.

East Kingston Firefighter Robert Bishop and Josh Abbott, a firefighter from Chelmsford, Mass., were both off duty when they came across a serious crash on East Road near the Apple Hill Golf Course around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren said in a statement.