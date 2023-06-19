Two off-duty firefighters from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are being praised for tier efforts after pulling a woman from a burning car before it exploded following a crash in East Kingston on Saturday, officials said.
East Kingston Firefighter Robert Bishop and Josh Abbott, a firefighter from Chelmsford, Mass., were both off duty when they came across a serious crash on East Road near the Apple Hill Golf Course around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren said in a statement.
Bishop, who had been driving home at the time, was nearly struck head-on by a Dodge Challenger, which then struck a utility pole and burst into flames, Warren said.
Bishop “immediately exited his vehicle and ran to assist the female driver of the Challenger,” Warren said.
Abbott, who was just passing by, stopped to help Bishop at the scene.
The two men quickly freed the woman from inside the car, which was burning and filling with smoke, Warren said.
“They successfully removed her from the car shortly before it exploded and became fully engulfed,” Warren said in a statement.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries, Warren said. She was reported to be in stable condition Monday.
“The heroic actions by Firefighters Bishop and Abbott no doubt saved this person’s life,” Warren said. “This incident showcases the commitment all firefighters and first responders make to come to the aid of those in need, no matter what, and I want to thank them both for their quick and selfless actions.”