A fire in a Claremont mobile home park destroyed a home and displaced a woman and child. 

Claremont firefighters rushed to 73 McCusker Place just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, after a fire was reported there. 

Firefighters arrived to find flames at the front door, according to a news release from the Claremont Fire Department. Firefighters got the fire under control about 12 minutes after they arrived, and extinguished the last embers around 7:20 p.m.

The mobile home was a total loss, with smoke and heat damaging what the flames did not burn. In a news release, Chief Bryan Burr of the Claremont Fire Department said the home was not insured. Lt. Scott Kenniston said a woman had lived there with her son. 

Captain Chris Pixley of the fire department determined the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. 

Tags

Friday, August 21, 2020
Thursday, August 20, 2020