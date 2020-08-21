A fire in a Claremont mobile home park destroyed a home and displaced a woman and child.
Claremont firefighters rushed to 73 McCusker Place just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, after a fire was reported there.
Firefighters arrived to find flames at the front door, according to a news release from the Claremont Fire Department. Firefighters got the fire under control about 12 minutes after they arrived, and extinguished the last embers around 7:20 p.m.
The mobile home was a total loss, with smoke and heat damaging what the flames did not burn. In a news release, Chief Bryan Burr of the Claremont Fire Department said the home was not insured. Lt. Scott Kenniston said a woman had lived there with her son.
Captain Chris Pixley of the fire department determined the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.