Two people are dead following a fire Sunday afternoon in the small Merrimack County town of Salisbury.
The fire at 516 West Salisbury Road was first reported at 1:30 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Salisbury Fire Chief William MacDuffie Jr.
Salisbury firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived and the the fire went to a 3rd alarm to call in assistance from other towns, they said.
The fire was extinguished, but two occupants of the residence were unable to escape and were found deceased, according to a statement from Parisi and MacDuffie.
Fire Marshal’s Office and Salisbury Fire Department are investigating the incident. Autopsies will be conducted Monday at Concord Hospital.
Authorities said that at this time the victims have yet to be positively identified.