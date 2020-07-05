Two Colebrook women who were stopped at a picnic area on Route 26 in Dixville Notch ended up in the hospital after a 2014 Dodge Avenger rolled for an unknown reason.

The car struck Mary-Ann Gilbert, 62, who had to be flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon by medical helicopter for further treatment.

The accident was reported about 3:48 p.m. Saturday.

Both Gilbert and passenger Brenda Marquis, 54, were initially brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook. Marquis was treated and released while Gilbert was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

According to state police, Gilbert, the driver, was believed to be retrieving an item from another area of the vehicle when it began to roll and struck her. A photo of the vehicle provided by state police shows the trunk of the vehicle open near a wooded area.

“All factors are still being considered and the investigation is still ongoing,” a news release reads.

New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the Errol Fire Department and the Errol Fast Squad.

