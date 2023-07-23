Two rescued from riptide off Hampton Beach by firefighters, off-duty lifeguards Staff Report Jul 23, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Rescue swimmers with the Hampton Fire Department as well as off-duty Hampton Beach lifeguards rescued two swimmers caught in a rip tide Saturday night.The incident took place across from the Ashworth Hotel, according to a Facebook post.The two swimmers were brought to area hospitals, according to the post.Also assisting were Hampton police, State Police Marine Patrol, Seabrook fire, North Hampton fire and Exeter fire. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Stranded horse riders rescued on Mt. Chocorua trails One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified {{title}} Most Popular One dead in head-on crash in Pelham Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton NH contractor dies after fall from ladder inside Kittery restaurant Driverless boat strikes, capsizes Marine Patrol boat on Winnipesaukee Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash Search underway for missing kayaker in Whitefield 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified Officials: Victims in Sutton house fire died from smoke inhalation State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage