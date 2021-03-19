Police have identified the two men who were killed in a fiery crash in Dover early Thursday morning.
Joseph A. Bougie, 32, of Rochester, was the registered owner of the BMW sedan that struck a utility pole and was engulfed in flames when a Dover police officer came upon it about 12:25 a.m.
Lt. Scott Pettingill said in a press release that Bougie was the driver of the vehicle.
Michael J. Murphy, 22, of Rochester, was also in the vehicle.
Both men were declared dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Sixth Street near the intersection with Long Hill Road. Police said Bougie was heading northbound when he lost control of the BMW, hit multiple items, and crashed into the pole.
A police officer saw downed utility lines and called the fire department, which responded to the scene with New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Eversource utility crews.
Neighbors said on Thursday afternoon that there have been multiple crashes in that area within the past five years.
Police have determined that speed was a factor in Thursday’s crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dover Police Department at 742-4646, or the Dover Crimeline at 749-6000.