An Alstead teen and a Keene woman were seriously injured in a two-car crash that closed Route 12 in Westmoreland for two hours early Saturday morning.
State police said Ethan Moody, 17, was driving a Ford Focus south on Route 12 shortly after 6 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a northbound Kia Sorento driven by Maureen Barry, 68.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with what police said were serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Robert LaClaire at Troop C at 223-8494 or by email at: Robert.Leclaire@dos.nh.gov.