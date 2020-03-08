CANTERBURY – A Manchester man and Pembroke woman suffered serious injuries Saturday after the car they were in hit a tree and rolled over off Interstate 93 in Canterbury, state police said.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, state police from Troop D Barracks responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash on I-93 southbound at Exit 17 in Canterbury. Upon arrival, state police reported a 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Corey Dusseault, 26, of Manchester was traveling southbound on I-93 when veered off the side of the roadway, hit a tree and rolled over.
Dusseault sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday. A passenger in the Yaris, identified by state police as Erin Lorden, 25, of Pembroke, also sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported to Concord Hospital. She was listed in stabile condition on Sunday.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the crash. Traffic along I-93 southbound was diverted onto the Exit 17 ramp for approximately 5 hours due to the crash.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation based on witness statements shows the Toyota Yaris was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash. State police said impairment also appears to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash, or who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at 223-8993 or via email at Daniel.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov