CHESTER -- Two people suffered serious injuries when a minivan hit a tractor-trailer on Route 102 on Friday.
According to state police, around 9:53 a.m. on Friday they responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 102 in the town of Chester. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Shawn Gilley, 36, of Raymond was traveling southbound on Route 102, when it crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Osvaldo Muneton-Medina, 38, of Revere, Mass., that was traveling northbound.
Gilley was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, identified as Michelle Gilley, 46, of Raymond was transported to the Parkland Medical Center with serious injuries. She was later transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said.
Muneton-Medina was not injured in the crash.
Route 102 was closed in both directions for hours as police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazek, NH State Police, Troop-A at (603) 223-8345, or via email at Chistopher.Pieniazek@dos.nh.gov.