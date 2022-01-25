An early-morning apartment fire left two people with potentially life-threatening injuries, Concord fire officials said. Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Concord fire personnel were dispatched to the Morning Star Apartments on Loudon Road for a reported fire in an apartment. Upon arrival, crews reported two patients with potentially life-threatening injuries from burns and smoke inhalation. Courtesy Concord Fire Department
“Concord firefighters immediately went to work providing advanced life support while others ensured that the fire was fully extinguished and there was no extension,” Concord fire officials said in a release.
Both patients were transported to Concord Hospital by ambulance. One patient was later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital for additional care.
The fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin and the rest of the building was able to be reoccupied, officials said.