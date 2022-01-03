Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a fiery two-vehicle crash involving a motor home on Route 3A in Hill on Monday, state police said.
Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 11:45 a.m. Monday reported finding a Honda Accord in the middle of the roadway with significant damage and an E-350 motorhome “fully engulfed” in flames near 875 Route 3A in Hill, state police said in a release.
The driver of the Accord was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated by members of the Bristol and Hill fire departments. The operator was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the E-350 motorhome was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. They were transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Accord was heading south when they drifted into the northbound lane, causing the driver of the motor home to swerve in an attempt to avoid a crash, state police said. Unable to do so, the vehicles crashed and the motorhome went off the highway and burst into flames.
Route 3A was shut down in both directions for several hours following the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. The names and addresses of the individuals involved are not being released due to the investigation, state police said.
Anyone with additional information related to the crash, or who witnessed the accident are asked to contact Trooper Matthew Field at 603-223-3792 or via email at Matthew.N.Field@dos.nh.gov.