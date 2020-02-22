GORHAM -- Authorities are citing inexperience as a factor in a pair of snowmobile crashes in which out-of-state riders sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday.
The first occurred in Gorham, where a New Jersey woman lost control of the rental snowmobile she had been operating and hit a tree on Saturday afternoon.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the woman, identified as Margaret Dalrymple, 23, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., told authorities she did not have any prior experience operating a snowmobile. Fish and Game said a female passenger riding on the back of the snowmobile, identified as Jaclyn Birnbaum, 23, of Commack, N.Y., was not injured. Both women were wearing helmets and appropriate gear for the conditions.
The second incident happened in Stewartstown at about 5:15 p.m.
A man identified as Fox Winters, 22, of Burlington, Vt., was operating his snowmobile on Primary Trail 127. After Winters passed a riding companion, "he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and traveled off the trail down an embankment," according to Fish and Game, adding that a bystander who came upon the crash traveled to the nearby Swift Diamond Riders Warming Hut to make a 911 call.
In addition to inexperience, Fish and Game believes unreasonable speed was also a factor in the crash.
According to Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, “School vacations in neighboring states and New Hampshire along with favorable weather has resulted in a lot of people recreating on trails. Trail users should expect to see a high amount of traffic in the coming days and take additional precautions to ensure safety. As always, riders should follow other trail users at a safe distance in an effort to be able see and avoid potential hazards along the trail.”
For more information about safe riding, please visit www.ride.nh.gov.