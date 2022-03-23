Early Monday, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca responded to a dispatcher's call about a man attempting to cross Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on foot.
When they arrived, both troopers left their patrol car near milepost 18 and approached the man, authorities said at a news conference later that day.
The troopers were escorting Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, back to their patrol SUV when another car traveling at high speed fatally struck the trio.
The driver, Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Charges also include second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer and involuntary manslaughter.
Several drivers called 911 after they saw Rivera Oliveras, of Allentown, walking in the southbound lanes on I-95, police said. Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said at the Monday news conference that Mack and Sisca were assisting a citizen in need when the accident occurred.
"We're here today to mourn the loss of two of Pennsylvania's finest," Evanchick said. "... These troopers personified our department's core values."
Mack, 33, enlisted in the state police in November 2014, authorities said. He had been serving the Philadelphia area since he graduated from the academy in 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February 2021 and had recently graduated from the academy.
"They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short," Evanchick said.
Both troopers arrived at the scene around 12:45 a.m. Monday, authorities said. After finding Rivera Oliveras, who was in the left-hand lane on the southbound side of I-95, Mack and Sisca tried to walk him back to their patrol car.
The troopers were in the process of getting Rivera Oliveras into their vehicle when Webb struck the trio, authorities said. The impact was such that both troopers were thrown into the highway's northbound lanes, authorities said at the news conference.
After hitting the three men, the driver struck a barrier separating lanes, continued a short distance and ended up on the right shoulder. Webb, of Eagleville, was still at the scene when police arrived.
When dispatchers could not communicate with Mack and Sisca, they sent backup, authorities said. Police said that by the time the other troopers arrived, some witnesses were attempting lifesaving aid on Mack, Sisca and Rivera Oliveras. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not take questions from reporters at the news conference, citing the ongoing investigation.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who was at the news conference, ordered that the state's flags be flown at half-staff to honor Mack and Sisca.
"This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania," Wolf told reporters. "There are three families mourning the loss of loved ones. . . . On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences. We are so, so sorry for the loss we have all experienced today."