Authorities are asking the public's help to locate a red Jeep SUV likely occupied by two Maine women who appear to be confused and can't find their way home.
The cell phone of the driver was last pinged in the area of Candia and Raymond but had powered off by Wednesday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.
The two women, both middle aged and intellectually disabled, were reported missing by police in Topsham, Maine, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, they were driving around the border of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts but unable to find their way back to Topsham. The red 2012 Jeep Compass they are believed driving has Maine license plates.
On Tuesday evening, the pair contacted Exeter and other New Hampshire law enforcement, with each attempting to provide proper directions for them to return home.
Their families say they are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to become confused by directions.
They are:
Kimberly Pushard, 51, who is average height, 164 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Angela Bussell, 50, 5-foot, 8-inches, 213 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has contacted the two or knowledge of their whereabouts can contact Exeter police at (603) 772-1212.