Two women not wearing helmets in South Hampton snowmobile crash Staff Report Feb 7, 2022 Two women not wearing helmets were injured after a snowmobile crashed on private land in South Hampton Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.About 1:40 p.m., South Hampton police notified Fish and Game of the crash off Hilldale Avenue.Jasmine Berecz, 45, along with an adult female passenger, had crashed into a tree on her property. Police were notified by a 911 call.Berecz was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by ambulance. Her passenger sustained minor injuries.The two were not wearing helmets, according to the release."It was determined that inexperience was a leading factor in the crash," the release reads.