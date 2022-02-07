Snowmobile crash in South Hampton

Fish and Game responded to crash off Hilldale Avenue in South Hampton.

 N.H. Fish and Game

Two women not wearing helmets were injured after a snowmobile crashed on private land in South Hampton Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

About 1:40 p.m., South Hampton police notified Fish and Game of the crash off Hilldale Avenue.

Jasmine Berecz, 45, along with an adult female passenger, had crashed into a tree on her property. Police were notified by a 911 call.

Berecz was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by ambulance. Her passenger sustained minor injuries.

The two were not wearing helmets, according to the release.

“It was determined that inexperience was a leading factor in the crash,” the release reads.