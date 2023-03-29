HINSDALE - A Massachusetts man was killed and others injured in a head-on collision on Route 119 about 5:49 p.m. Tuesday.
According to New Hampshire State Police Troop C, Hinsdale police officers were in the area responding to an unrelated matter when they saw a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta traveling at high speed and being driven erratically headed west toward Vermont. The vehicle reversed direction to then continue east, crossing into the westbound lane, and colliding head on with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler.
In the violence of the collision, Richard Miner, 24, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Troop C said.
The driver, Dylan Morse, 21, and passenger Teasha Kristolaitis, 21, were transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Arthur Oefinger, 59, of Hinsdale, was taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash occurred just south of Runnings near the Vermont state line. Route 119 was closed for approximately 7 hours while responders documented and cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are possible. Anyone with information can call Trooper First Class Brian Ross at (603) 931-2738 or email Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov.
Troop C troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit, the Hinsdale Fire Department, Brattleboro Fire and Rescue, Rescue Inc. and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.