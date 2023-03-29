Route 119 fatal in Hinsdale

Arthur Oefinger, 59, of Hinsdale, the driver of the jeep, was taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

 N.H. State Police Troop C

HINSDALE - A Massachusetts man was killed and others injured in a head-on collision on Route 119 about 5:49 p.m. Tuesday.

According to New Hampshire State Police Troop C, Hinsdale police officers were in the area responding to an unrelated matter when they saw a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta traveling at high speed and being driven erratically headed west toward Vermont. The vehicle reversed direction to then continue east, crossing into the westbound lane, and colliding head on with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler.