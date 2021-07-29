An ultralight airplane hit power lines right before it crashed earlier this month at Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Pilot-rated passenger, Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vt., died in the crash while pilot, Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine, was seriously injured.
The accident took place around 6:13 p.m. on July 10.
Both Harrison and Rivkin did a preflight inspection before Harrison piloted the plane solo for several exercises. Rivkin joined for a touch-and-go exercise and full stop landing, according to the report. The report is based on an interview with Rivkin.
During the third exercise at the altitude of about 400 feet, Harrison shook the control stick “violently” and “yelled something about ‘power.’”
The single-engine Bailey Dragonfly airplane lost partial power and descended into a power line, according to the report. The plan then impacted with the ground.
“The airplane came to rest adjacent to one of the utility towers supporting the power lines. An electrical arcing mark was present on the left wingtip,” the report reads.
Morningside Flight Park is a company that offers hang gliding and paragliding about a mile from the Connecticut River. The park is part of a North Carolina hang gliding company called Kitty Hawk Kites.
The site has hosted hang gliders since the 1970s, according to the flight park’s blog.