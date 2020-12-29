City fire officials say unattended candles sparked a small fire at 167 Elm St., the Spider Bite building that houses several businesses, including a tattoo parlor and smoke shop.
The fire was reported shortly after 8:15 a.m. and was mainly contained by the building's sprinkler system, the Fire Department said. The fire was in a tattoo room, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Prevention Bureau determined the fire was caused by unattended candles left burning.
A website lists the address as the home of Spider Bite body piercing, Tattoo Angus, Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo and Manchester Adult Lifestyles smoke and novelty shop.
Angel City Music Hall is expected to open there next year.