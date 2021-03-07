A man found unconscious and rescued from a burning home in Nashua on Saturday night has died, according to fire officials.
The blaze broke out about 7:15 p.m. at 8 Meadowbrook Dr. A person who reported the fire said the smoke was billowing from all owindows, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.
When crews arrived there was heavy fire in the basement and first floor of the single-story residence, Deputy Chief James Kirk of Nashua Fire Rescue said in a statement.
“During a thorough search of the first floor, Nashua firefighters discovered an unconscious male and removed him to the outside of the building where an American Medical Response ambulance crew began to treat the rescued occupant who was later transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead,” said the release.
Fire officials did not release the name of the victim. According to online city assessment records, the property is owned by John and Edwin Davis.
No one else was home at the time of the fire, and the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined.
The blaze is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.
It took firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze, the department said.
