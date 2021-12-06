Officials at the University of New Hampshire have suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity indefinitely while the school investigates reports a student found dead Sunday had been part of an “altercation” at a gathering hosted by fraternity members Friday night.
The body of UNH student Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi was found by a K9 team in a marshy area near Coe Drive on Sunday afternoon, Durham police said.
“Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family,” said Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley in a statement.
An autopsy was performed Monday by the state medical examiner, with toxicology results not expected for up to eight weeks, officials said. The cause and manner of Lirosi’s death were not released Monday.
UNH Dean of Students Michael Blackman sent an email to students Monday informing them the fraternity has been suspended while the school investigates reports of an altercation.
“I also want to acknowledge reports that prior to going missing Vinny was involved in an altercation at a gathering hosted by the members of Sigma Chi Fraternity,” Blackman’s email said.
“As is common practice when an investigation involves a fraternity, we were in touch with the organization’s national headquarters and collectively agreed to interim suspend the organization effective immediately. This decision is not the result of an investigation or a formal finding of responsibility, but it is an important step while the Durham Police Department continues its investigation.”
UNH President James Dean said in an email that mental health services will be available for students and faculty.
Faculty and staff at UNH are asked to be considerate of students impacted by Lirosi’s death and “offer accommodations for assignments and attendance.”
UNH officials say more information will be shared once it becomes available, but say while Lirosi’s cause of death remains under investigation “at this time it is not believed to be suspicious.”
A GoFundMe page launched Sunday night has raised over $50,000 for the Lirosi family to help cover funeral costs. More than 1.9K donations had brought in $56,282 by 8:30 p.m. Monday.
A message on the fundraising page says it was created by Lirosi’s brother, Giovanni.
“He meant a lot to so many people and me and my mom really appreciate everything you guys are doing to help us out during this tough time,” the message reads.
Lirosi, 22, was reported missing after he did not make it back to his Woodman Road apartment early Saturday morning, according to Durham police.
Police said Lirosi was drinking with friends and was last seen between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said friends thought Lirosi would have taken a wooded path as a shortcut to his apartment, but never came home.