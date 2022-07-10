Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The New Hampshire State Prison. UNION LEADER FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The death of a New Hampshire inmate is under investigation, Department of Corrections officials said.The untimely death investigation is underway at the State Prison for Men in Concord.Around 2 p.m. Sunday, prison officials were notified of an unresponsive inmate in his cell and “emergency response protocols were immediately started,” officials said in a news release.“While the death does not appear to be suspicious, all aspects remain under investigation,” prison officials said.The identity of the inmate was not released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.The Department of Corrections has asked the state police to assist in the investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Sunken 70-foot yacht pulled from waters off New Castle +3 Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major +2 More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Body of California man found in Bow Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation State police respond to fatal crash in Randolph Boston reacts to Patriot Front hate march: ‘Children of the KKK are not welcomed here’ Woman drowns in Salmon Falls River Men ejected from boat without lifejackets had to be rescued as boat created ‘circle of death,’ officials say Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Request News Coverage