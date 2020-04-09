A 34-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a two-car accident on South Beech Street, police said.
Police identified her Friday afternoon as Dolores Lees of Manchester. The accident and cause are still under investigation, according to news release.
The accident, at the Gold Street intersection, involved two vehicles. The driver of the second vehicle, 61-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said the accident occurred about 7:15 a.m.
Lees had been driving a Nissan Maxima and died at the scene. Police said they were not releasing her name.
A photograph captured by New Hampshire Union Leader photographer David Lane showed a child car seat outside her car. Police stressed that both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
Police said the accident remains under investigation and it is too soon to determine what caused it. Anyone with information should contact Manchester police.
Police closed a portion of the street, but had reopened it by late morning.
Debris from the crash littered the area.
Gold Street meets South Beech Street at the crest of a hill where visibility can be hampered at times. Neighbors said accidents there are too commonplace.