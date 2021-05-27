The town of Salem has released a significantly less redacted version of the audit report of the Salem Police Department, a document which led to a shakeup in department leadership and criminal investigations into four senior officers, two of which are now facing charges.
The new version of the report by Kroll Inc. includes the names of investigating officers who conducted internal affairs investigations. It also reveals dates of incidents, some pseudonyms of officers who were under investigation and other clues to people’s identities such as their role in the department.
The entirety of the so-called Culture Addendum was made public, in which Kroll described a department leadership’s culture of insubordination to town hall, a disdain for the audit process, a pattern of discouraging complaints, intimidating civilians and posting racist and sexist comments on social media. The audit was first made public in November 2018.
The newly unveiled identities of those involved confirm what subsequent lawsuits already hinted at: that former police chief Paul Donovan and former deputy chief Robert Morin were the primary focus of the criticisms.
In newly unredacted sections of the Culture Addendum, former human resources director Molly McKean said Morin made Facebook posts about Muslims that were “equivalent to hate speech” and other posts she said were sexist or racist, and that Morin called and emailed her threatening to sue her or get her fired whenever she brought complaints to Chief Donovan’s attention.
“He is the only officer in that department where he seemed to be the common denominator in a lot of problems,” McKean said of Morin.
Morin is suing McKean and other town officials, claiming defamation for these and other comments shared with Kroll investigators. Another lawsuit was filed by Morin against a Salem resident for filing a complaint against him for civil rights violations and intimidation.
Morin’s attorney Andrea Amodeo-Vickery declined to comment for the story, saying his lawsuits sufficiently summarize Morin’s position about the “uncorroborated, defamatory” contents of the Kroll report.
Morin was one of several officers who led internal affairs investigations that auditors said were incomplete efforts, newly unredacted details reveal. Other officers who have since risen through the ranks conducted some of the investigations reviewed by Kroll.
Current Chief Joel Dolan was a lieutenant and captain when he led about eight different formal and informal internal affairs investigations between 2013 and 2018. Of those, two were found to be completely compliant and following best practices. In some cases, Kroll felt they were investigated as informal investigations when they met the criteria for a formal one, and in one case a lack of documentation made it impossible to determine if best practices were followed.
Dolan said Thursday that he hopes the final release of the Kroll report will get the department closer to putting the issue behind them.
“As a result of the audit, the Salem Police Department realized we may not have been performing some functions to the best of our ability,” Dolan said in an emailed statement. “We have since ensured all of our investigators have received quality training on conducting internal investigations.”
The New Hampshire Union Leader and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the town to release the full report under the state’s Right to Know law in 2019. It took a New Hampshire Supreme Court appeal, which led to the justices overturning decades-old precedent, and a remand to Superior Court to get the redactions lifted.
Last year, the Attorney General announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Donovan, after investigating him for allegations of official oppression and unsworn falsification. Morin is still under investigation.
A few months after the initial Kroll Report was released to the public, the state Attorney General’s Office announced criminal investigations against Morin, Donovan, Capt. Michael Wagner and Sgt. Michael Verrocchi. Verrocchi is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for leading fellow officers on a high speed chase while off duty in 2012. Wagner faces federal charges for tax fraud.
