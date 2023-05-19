CONCORD -- United States Attorney Jane E. Young has announced the recipients of the 2023 Law Enforcement Awards in honor of National Police Week. More than 30 federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel are being recognized for their contributions to the success of federal cases during the 2022 calendar year.

These awards recognize the outstanding collaboration, investigative achievement, victim service, and exceptional contributions to identifying critical intelligence by federal agents, state, and local officers, and a K9. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Hampshire will host a formal ceremony to honor these individuals in September 2023.