CONCORD -- United States Attorney Jane E. Young has announced the recipients of the 2023 Law Enforcement Awards in honor of National Police Week. More than 30 federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel are being recognized for their contributions to the success of federal cases during the 2022 calendar year.
These awards recognize the outstanding collaboration, investigative achievement, victim service, and exceptional contributions to identifying critical intelligence by federal agents, state, and local officers, and a K9. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Hampshire will host a formal ceremony to honor these individuals in September 2023.
“Law enforcement personnel, and their families, make sacrifices every day in order to put their service to our communities first,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “The Law Enforcement Awards are an opportunity for us to thank the officers for their hard work, their families for their sacrifices, and to recognize their part in obtaining justice.”
The category of the Outstanding Collaboration Award recognizes individuals who demonstrated outstanding efforts or overcame significant challenges in collaborating with multiple agencies. The following departments and agencies are being honored:
Alton Police Department
Internal Revenue Service
Federal Bureau of Investigation
New Hampshire State Police
Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office
U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General
U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations
U.S. Postal Inspection Service
The Investigative Achievement Award is limited to those whose activities have substantially and significantly contributed to a particular USAO prosecution. The following departments and agencies are being honored:
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Manchester Police Department
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
U.S. Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General
U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General
U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
The Exceptional Contribution to a Federal Investigation/Prosecution Award is reserved for recipients whose actions impact law enforcement’s ability to achieve certain capabilities. In this case, the recipients enabled law enforcement to identify critical intelligence. The following department is being honored:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Recipients in two cases will also receive the Victim Service Award for extraordinary assistance to victims of a federal crime. The following departments and agencies are being honored:
Alton Police Department
U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations