Utah man carried off Mount Washington after two nights in freezing winds Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jul 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Utah man was rescued from Mount Washington early Saturday morning after he hurt his leg and spent two cold nights the night on the mountain.According to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, Victor Jackson, 49, of Park City, Utah, was on a multi-day hike with a cousin when he hurt his leg Thursday evening.He tried to hike to the summit of Mount Washington to get help. But two miles from the top, Jackson had to rest, so he and the cousin stopped for the night, and set up camp.The weather took a turn for the worse on Friday, and the pair stayed in their tent, waiting for the weather to improve. But Jackson’s leg was feeling worse, and they decided to call 911 for help.Jackson told rescuers he would not be able to walk out himself.Conservation officers asked members of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s crew if they could hike out to help Jackson, but the weather Friday had become too dangerous to attempt a rescue.Jackson and his cousin spent another night in the tent.Wind speeds reached 92 miles per hour on the mountain Friday night, and the wind chill factor dipped below freezing.Rescuers hiked to Jackson’s tent Saturday morning. They treated his leg and helped him hike to the Cog Railway.Jackson rode up the mountain on a train, and the rest of the group hiked to the summit. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Man dies while hiking Mt. Carrigain Police certification board holds decertification hearings in public Pontoon boat hits paddle boarder while docking on Lake Winnipesaukee 2 hikers rescued on separate mountains after injury, allergic reaction Woman killed, man badly injured in Peterborough crash Multi-vehicle crash near Hooksett tolls injures four More rain, more flooding across New Hampshire Two injured in OHRV rollover in Ossipee Hiker found unharmed after night out in Great Gulf Wilderness Nashua man dies after being struck crossing street in Dedham, Mass. Request News Coverage