A Utah man was rescued from Mount Washington early Saturday morning after he hurt his leg and spent two cold nights the night on the mountain.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, Victor Jackson, 49, of Park City, Utah, was on a multi-day hike with a cousin when he hurt his leg Thursday evening.

He tried to hike to the summit of Mount Washington to get help. But two miles from the top, Jackson had to rest, so he and the cousin stopped for the night, and set up camp.

The weather took a turn for the worse on Friday, and the pair stayed in their tent, waiting for the weather to improve. But Jackson’s leg was feeling worse, and they decided to call 911 for help.

Jackson told rescuers he would not be able to walk out himself.

Conservation officers asked members of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s crew if they could hike out to help Jackson, but the weather Friday had become too dangerous to attempt a rescue.

Jackson and his cousin spent another night in the tent.

Wind speeds reached 92 miles per hour on the mountain Friday night, and the wind chill factor dipped below freezing.

Rescuers hiked to Jackson’s tent Saturday morning. They treated his leg and helped him hike to the Cog Railway.

Jackson rode up the mountain on a train, and the rest of the group hiked to the summit.

