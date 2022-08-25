FILE PHOTO: Pete Arredonde political signs are seen in Uvalde, Texas

A political sign for Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde School District police chief, who is scheduled to be sworn in with the Uvalde City Council is seen in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29.

 VERONICA CARDENAS/REUTERS

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously to fire Pedro "Pete" Arredondo three months after a massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers in late May.

The decision came after more than an hour of discussion behind closed doors and a written plea from Arredondo's attorneys that he be reinstated.