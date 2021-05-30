Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their van hit a pole off Route 202 in Lebanon, Maine.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 202 and Stokewood Drive. A 17-year-old boy from Weare, New Hampshire, was driving, and he had two teenage passengers with him, Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday.
Emergency workers cut the occupants out of the vehicle and transported them to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire. Their injuries were not life threatening, Moss said.
State police declined to share more information about the accident, including the passengers' names and the circumstances that led to the accident.
An employee at the Lebanon Fire Department deferred questions to the chief, who was unavailable Sunday.
___
(c)2021 the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine)
Visit the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine) at www.pressherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.