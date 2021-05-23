The owners of the Ruggles Mine, a former tourist attraction in Grafton, want hikers and gem seekers to stay off the property after a rash of vandalism at the 200-year-old mine.
Grafton Police Chief Russell Poitras said the site, which is still popular with visitors despite not being in operation for the past several years, has experienced some property crimes of late.
“We have recent reports of stolen items, and damaged property,” Poitra said.
Poitras said unless a visitor has specific permission from the owners, they are trespassing at the mine.
“We will be closely monitoring the area for trespassing,” Poitras said.
The property was sold in 2019 to a New York company, Exiglow LLC. No contact information can be found for Exiglow, and the attorney representing the company owners, Dan Connolly of New London, did not respond to a request for comment.
Patrick Bigos, with the mineral hunting supply company Midnight Minerals, said company owners have been planning to reopen the mine and museum to visitors, but those plans are now on hold. Bigos is taking to social media to ask other gem and rock hunters to respect the owners’ wishes.
“Out of respect to the property owners, please be patient with the continued preparations that are required to ensure a successful reopening in the future,” Bigos wrote.
The property was a mica mine operated by members of the Ruggles family up until the 1960s, when the mica market crashed. That’s when the family made the site a tourist attraction.
The Searles family ended up with the property and ran it as a tourist attraction until about 2016, when members of the family decided they could no longer operate the attraction.
The state investigated buying the property last year and turning it into a state park, but that never panned out. The family then sold it to Exiglow for $650,000.
The property includes 237 acres, with about 150 of it being the mine and the tourist attractions.