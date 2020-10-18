State police say a Maine woman suffered minor injuries when her car slammed into a toll booth along Route 16 in Rochester on Sunday.
According to state police, around 4:10 p.m. Sunday troopers responded to Route 16 at the toll plaza in Rochester for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
According to police, a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Joann McCollum-Hubbard, 73, of Acton, Maine, was heading northbound on Route 16 approaching the toll plaza when she lost control of the vehicle.
The Subaru Outback hit a concrete abutment in lane 2 at the toll plaza, which sent the Outback airborne crashing into the toll booth, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The Outback sustained heavy damage, police said, with McCollum-Hubbard suffering minor
Injuries. She was transported to Frisbee Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Rochester toll plaza remained open to only 1 travel lane northbound for approximately six hours while personnel from NHDOT Bureau of Turnpikes replaced the toll booth and equipment.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jesse Sherrill of the
New Hampshire State Police at 679-3333 or Jesse.Sherrill@dos.nh.gov.