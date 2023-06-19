Nashua crash

A tractor-trailer driven by a Massachusetts man sideswiped a pickup truck, struck a barrier and guardrail then rolled over Monday on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua.

 Provided by NH State Police

NASHUA — Two drivers escaped injury when a tractor-trailer unit rolled over on the Everett Turnpike and collided with a pickup truck Monday morning, but an ensuing fluids leak kept firefighters busy for several hours, Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk said.

While there was no cargo on board the tractor-trailer at the time, it took some time for crews using a heavy-wrecker service to right the unit and its cab, as well as deal with the spill of fluids from its tanks and reservoirs, which Kirk estimated at several gallons.