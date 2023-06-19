NASHUA — Two drivers escaped injury when a tractor-trailer unit rolled over on the Everett Turnpike and collided with a pickup truck Monday morning, but an ensuing fluids leak kept firefighters busy for several hours, Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk said.
While there was no cargo on board the tractor-trailer at the time, it took some time for crews using a heavy-wrecker service to right the unit and its cab, as well as deal with the spill of fluids from its tanks and reservoirs, which Kirk estimated at several gallons.
Crews were able to contain the spilled fluids to the swale area, or the grassy area typically found along turnpike medians, he said.
The crash occurred in the turnpike’s northbound lanes between Exits 1 and 2 at mile marker 1.2, according to state police, which sent troopers from Troop B as well as Troop G, which is the department’s commercial vehicle enforcement unit.
State police identified the driver of the tractor-trailer — a 2010 Peterbilt 367 — as Arthur Bettencourt, 67, of Lowell, Mass., who was towing an empty Mac trailer.
State police said the rig sideswiped a Chevrolet Colorado pickup operated by Thomas Ennion, 70, of Billerica, Mass.
The impact, police said, caused the tractor-trailer to veer to the left, where it struck the jersey barrier and guardrail then rolled over onto its side.
The crash occurred within a highway construction zone, which police said prompted Ennion to slow down as he entered the zone. But, police said, it appears that Bettencourt was “unable to sufficiently respond to the slowing traffic and attempted to make a lane change.”
Police said Bettencourt was unable to make a safe lane change, which resulted in the collision.
Upon a preliminary investigation, police said they believe the primary contributing factors to the crash “appear to be Mr. Bettencourt’s speed and following distance while within a construction zone.” All aspects of the incident, however, remain under investigation.
Police ask anyone who may have dashboard video footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at 227-2147 or thomas.w.skafidas@dos.nh.gov.