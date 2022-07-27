A school of Portuguese men-of-war was spotted in the water in Westport, Mass. on Monday.
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation closed the water Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport for the remainder of the day Monday after a school of Portuguese men-of-war was spotted in the water.
The Portuguese man-of-war is a venomous, predatory ocean-surface animal that uses a sting to kill fish. The sting of a Portuguese man o’ war is rarely deadly to people, but it still packs a powerful punch and can cause welts on exposed skin, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The tentacles of the close relative of the jellyfish contain stinging microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans, NOAA said.
Officials said other dangerous weather conditions, including rip currents, added to their decision to close off the water. The Horseneck Beach sand area and parking lot are still open to the public.
The water is expected to reopen to the public tomorrow morning following an assessment of water conditions, officials stated.
Deadly aquatic animal sightings have been frequent in Massachusetts this summer. Over the weekend nearly two dozen shark sightings were reported off the coast of Cape Cod and more were reported along the state shoreline.