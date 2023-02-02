A 60-year-old man died this week shortly after participating in a brawl that broke out during a middle school basketball game, Vermont State Police said Wednesday.

Russell Giroux of Alburgh, Vt., was said to have been brought to a hospital in St. Albans City, Vt., where he was pronounced dead. According to the VSP, his body will be brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of his death.