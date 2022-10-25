Vermont teen medflighted after UTV crash at North Stratford construction site By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Vermont teen was medflighted with serious injuries after crashing a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) at a construction site in North Stratford on Tuesday, conservation officers said in a release.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old worker was using a UTV to travel between areas ofthe construction site, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials reported in a release.While traveling down a steep gravel road, “the man lost control of his vehicle, went off of the road, hit an embankment and rolled over,” officials said.The driver, who was not identified, was pinned to the ground by the roll cage of the machine, officials said.At the time of the crash, the operator was en route to pick up another employee. When he did not show up, the employee called the property manager.The property manager picked up the employee and the pair went looking for the missing man. The man involved in the crash was found and pulled free from the roll cage.A call was placed to 911, and other workers at the site began to arrive and assist at the scene.Once on scene, EMS personnel made a call to get a DHART helicopter to the scene, due to the possibility of life-threatening injuries.Rescue personnel worked to stabilize the patient and transported him by ambulance to a near-by landing zone.Around 3:20 p.m., the DHART helicopter arrived, and the patient was transferred from the ambulance to the helicopter for transport to Dartmouth- Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.The cause of this crash remains under investigation.Officials said the name of the UTV operator is being withheld pending confirmation that his family has been notified.Although the extent of injuries were unknown while at the scene, authorities are optimistic that they will be found to be non-life-threatening,” Fish and Game said in a statement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Troy man dies in fall off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina Vermont teen medflighted after UTV crash at North Stratford construction site Two men killed in fatal plane crash into Keene apartment building identified Mass. man, 57, dies hiking after medical emergency Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Manchester woman injured in ATV crash Load more {{title}} Most Popular One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Two men killed in Keene plane crash were both 'pilot rated,' NTSB says Car slams into bear in New Hampshire, cops say. 20-year-old killed while checking damage Investigation begins into deadly Keene plane crash Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Two men killed in fatal plane crash into Keene apartment building identified Mass. man, 57, dies hiking after medical emergency Sununu Center leaning on mandatory overtime amid staff crisis, as workers raise alarm about unprecedented injuries NH DOT sign in Manchester vandalized to display vulgar message about Biden Request News Coverage