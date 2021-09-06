A Vermont woman was injured Sunday when the ATV she was riding rolled onto her leg, pinning her in a ditch in Clarksville, officials said.
Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers were notified of an ATV crash on Gulf Brook Trail in Clarksville.
Upon arrival, officials determined a woman identified as Trina Nutter, 41, of Barnet, Vt., had been travelling last in a group of three machines and was making a left turn after coming through a gate when she got her machine stuck along the edge of the trail in a ditch.
Nutter, who conservation officers described as an experienced ATV operator, tried to get the machine out of the ditch but failed to do so, then crawled out of the machine from the passenger side.
“This caused the machine to roll onto her, pinning her by her leg in the ditch,” said Conservation Officer Levi Frye in a statement. “She remained there until someone from a different group came upon her and moved the machine off her and her riding party came back to help.”
Nutter was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by ambulance for treatment of a lower leg injury.
Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in the rollover, Frye said, and authorities believe an improper turn and inattention to surroundings are the main factors in the accident.