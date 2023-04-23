Hampstead search

Investigators search a swampy area of Hampstead on Sunday for skeletal remains believed to belong to John Matson, missing since July 2022.

Courtesy Hampstead Police Department Facebook

 Detective Kelley

Investigators believe there is a “very high probability” that skeletal remains found in a dense area of swamp in Hampstead over the weekend belong to John Matson, a 79-year-old man reported missing last July.

The remains were located in a swampy area between Emerson Avenue and Route 111, Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said in a statement.