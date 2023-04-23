Investigators believe there is a “very high probability” that skeletal remains found in a dense area of swamp in Hampstead over the weekend belong to John Matson, a 79-year-old man reported missing last July.
The remains were located in a swampy area between Emerson Avenue and Route 111, Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said in a statement.
The skeletal remains will require additional efforts to identify, Kelley said, but “based on the location of the remains and evidence located in this area,” investigators believe “there is a very high probability that this is in fact John Matson.”
“The mystery of John Matson has weighed heavily on this community for the past 10 months,” Kelley said in a statement.
“There was not a day that went by, where Mr. Matson and his family were not on the minds of our community, this police department and many more. Once these remains have been positively identified, we hope this will give the Matson family the closure they deserve.”
Kelley said Sunday members of the Matson family had been notified.
“We ask that you respect their privacy,” Kelley said in a statement.
Matson was last seen on July 6, 2022, when he stopped at restaurants on Main Street and Emerson Avenue before heading home to his Emerson Village apartment. Matson was diagnosed with moderate dementia, but police said those who met him that day said he did not seem confused or disoriented.
Matson was last seen walking southwest on Parklane Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 6. His wife reported him missing just after 12:15 a.m. July 7, according to police Facebook posts.
“For the past 292 days, there has been extensive efforts to locate Mr. Matson,” Kelley said in a statement. “When Mr. Matson first went missing, over the course of three days, several canine searches, grid searches, drone searches, door to door canvassing and a helicopter search were conducted.”
Following that first wave of search efforts, the community began conducting their own searches, New Hampshire Fish & Game conducted dives in multiple swamps and a sonar search was done on Sunset Lake.
In the fall, Hampstead police conducted additional grid searches and Fish & Game continued to conduct canine searches on a regular basis -- all to no avail.
On April 13, Hampstead police coordinated another search effort with Fish and Game, and police from Derry, Londonderry, Pelham and the New England K9 Search and Rescue using drone technology, which was aided by the lack of foliage on area trees, Kelley said.
“We again had negative results, but it was evident that the drones were able to see much more without any foliage,” Kelley said.
On Saturday, Kelley said, Conservation Officer Rob McDermott returned to Hampstead on his own accord and deployed his agency’s drone.
“Late Saturday evening, the drone picked up footage of what appeared to be skeletal remains and some clothing,” Kelley said. “The drone captured high quality photos and pinpointed a GPS location. It is apparent that once the trees and brush in this area begin to bloom, it would be impossible to locate these remains from the air.”
On Sunday, three Hampstead police officers and Fish & Game officers made their way through the swamp, including wading through chest deep water in heavy rain.
The skeletal remains were located approximately 500 feet from “dry land,” Kelley said, and “even with an exact GPS location, it still took a 5-person search team almost 30 minutes to physically locate” them.
The skeletal remains were removed from the swamp and are in the possession of the NH Medical Examiner’s Office, Kelley said.
“Our preliminary investigation leads us to believe that foul play was not involved,” Kelley said in a statement.
“It should be noted that this area consisted of marsh clumps and channels of deep, mucky swamp beds. There were numerous small trees bent over, creating a dense forest wall. It took several officers with landscaping tools almost 3 hours to create a path so the remains could be carried out.”