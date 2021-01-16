The man who died Saturday morning after being shot outside an apartment at 46 Warren St. in Concord was identified Sunday as Terrence Wigglesworth, 28.
Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood said an autopsy showed Wigglesworth died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case.
"The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation, including the potential of a self-defense claim," authorities said in the news release.
Concord Police responded Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. to a call for a disturbance outside a fourth-floor apartment at the Firehouse Block. Shortly thereafter, the caller reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Wigglesworth received medical treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police called the death "suspicious" but said they did not believe there was a threat to the public.
Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area of 46 Warren St. between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and who might have information about this incident to contact Concord police at 225-8600, or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100.