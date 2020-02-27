Hooksett police identified the woman who died in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Hooksett Road.
Hooksett resident Prairie Champagne, 43, died at a hospital where she was taken following the accident around 2 p.m. at 1134 Hooksett Road, police said. The address is listed as The Underground Vault, a furniture re-seller.
Patrol officers performed CPR on Champagne when they arrived at the scene.
Police said she was struck by a car driven by Adam Finley Taylor, 44, of Alton.
His license was under suspension, and police have charged with with driving with a suspended license. He was later bailed out on his own recognizance.
Police said they continue to investigate the accident and will determine whether to issue additional charges against Taylor.