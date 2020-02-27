Pedestrian struck, killed on Hooksett Road

Two vehicles on Hooksett Road where a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident took place Wednesday afternoon. The victim was hit about a quarter-mile north of Leonard Avenue.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Hooksett police identified the woman who died in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Hooksett Road.

Hooksett resident Prairie Champagne, 43, died at a hospital where she was taken following the accident around 2 p.m. at 1134 Hooksett Road, police said. The address is listed as The Underground Vault, a furniture re-seller.

Patrol officers performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on Champagne when they arrived at the scene.

Police said she was struck by a car driven by Adam Finley Taylor, 44, of Alton.

His license was under suspension, and police have charged with with driving with a suspended license. He was later bailed on his own recognizance.

Police said they continue to investigate the accident and will determine whether to issue additional charges against Taylor.

