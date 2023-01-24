Fatal fire in Milford

One person is dead after a fire late Friday at a mobile home in Milford, officials said. Courtesy Milford Fire Department Facebook

Officials have identified the victim who perished in a fire late Friday at a mobile home in Milford as a longtime and beloved employee at a Manchester auto dealership.

The NH Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Patrick F. Walsh, Jr. of Milford. The cause of his death was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of his death was accidental.