RINDGE — A Jaffrey woman has been identified as the driver killed in a single-car crash on Monday.
Aimee Lapointe, 43, was the driver killed on Cathedral Road, Rindge police said Wednesday.
Rindge police and fire responded to Cathedral Road near the Shaw Hill Road intersection on Monday around 8 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a single motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole, with live wires down across the roadway.
When police arrived they found a 1998 Pontiac Firebird in the tree line on the southbound side of the road.
“The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was immediately pronounced deceased,” police said in the news release on Tuesday.
In an updated news release on Wednesday identifying Lapointe as the driver, police said the initial investigation indicates that Lapointe was dead on impact.
The accident remains under investigation by the Rindge Police Department with toxicology results pending. Police said Wednesday that speed, erratic operation and driver intoxication are suspected.
“Initial investigation determined that a 1998 Pontiac Firebird was traveling northbound on Cathedral Road at a high rate of speed. Witnesses on scene report the Firebird was passing another vehicle before losing control,” the news release stated.
“The Firebird spun around as it traveled back across the road where the driver’s side of the vehicle struck the telephone pole. The force of the impact caused the pole to shatter and the wires to fall across the road, blocking access to thru traffic,” the release continued.
“The vehicle then rolled onto its roof and slid back across the road before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a rest just over the embankment on the southbound side of the road.
“It is unknown at this time at what point the driver was ejected from the vehicle but they were located on the ground near the passenger side of the vehicle. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved,” police said in the release.
Witnesses with any additional information are asked to contact Rindge Police Officer Ryan Aro at 603-899-5009 or 603-355-2000.